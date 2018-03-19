Pet rabbits abandoned by owner, now seeking new homes

LIVINGSTON PARISH- A number of pet rabbits are looking for new homes after their former owner abandoned them in the wild.

According to a release from the Human Society of Louisiana, the 20 pet rabbits were abandoned about three weeks ago in a wooded area in the 18000 block of McLin Road. Neighbors called an animal-fostering organization called 'For the Love of Rats Rescue' to save the animals. Several volunteers successfully caught 10 of the rabbits.

The owner, identified as Corey Gisiner, was later seen attempting to recapture some of the remaining rabbits. He has been cited for animal cruelty.

The Humane Society of Louisiana agreed to pay for some of the medical care for the surviving rabbits. The animals were treated for ear mites, bacterial skin infections, and malnutrition. One of the ten rabbits eventually died from pneumonia.

The rescued bunnies are being made available for adoption, and those interested can call 225-305-0214. For those wishing to donate to their medical care, you can do so here.