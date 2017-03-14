Pesky hole, safety hazard fixed on Park Blvd

BATON ROUGE - A hole in the street is repaired and residents living along Park Boulevard are excited to see change.

For over a year, people living along Park Boulevard near Tulip Street have been avoiding part of the intersection. As of Tuesday morning, traffic can move smoothly again because the street has been repaired.

"Glad that they're here," said Nels Anderson who lives across the street from the intersection. "At one point they had it covered with a great big metal plate, which was a help."

The plate went away and for some time barricades were in its place. The intersection is a popular spot for U-turns, but for the past few months people have been driving on the wrong side of the road to dodge the hole.

"A lot of people go on the wrong side and who knows what's going to happen then?" said Anderson.

Residents say they've been calling the city's 311 call center but the city says the repairs are up to a utility company to fix. A weeks ago, 2 On Your Side contacted AT&T about the street issue and took responsibility.

AT&T released the following statement: AT&T is aware of the road damage at the intersection of Park Boulevard and Tulip Street. We apologize for the inconvenience this may have caused. We plan to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

Tuesday morning the area was cleaned, cleared and fixed. Anderson says it's definitely improved the safety of the busy corner he lives on.