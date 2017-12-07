Pesky dispute between customer and Terminix resolved

BATON ROUGE - A woman who hired Terminix to take care of some pests is facing a large bill she says she shouldn't have to pay.

Bernice Lodge has been disputing the bill since June. It's a $1,700 charge to her Discover card from Terminix. Lodge says she hired the company to spray her daughter's house and agreed on a price of $350.

Lodge says the Terminix employee started to spray along the floorboards of one room and then suddenly had to go.

"He said, 'I'm sick, I'm going to have to come back,'" said Lodge.

The employee left and didn't leave any paperwork. Lodge says he did have her credit card number and got her signature. Soon after a charge for $1,700 showed up on her statement.

"I haven't seen him since," said Lodge.

She's disputed the charges and a back and forth between her credit card company and Terminix ensued.

"They took it off," she said. "The next time I looked at the bill it was back on there again."

That happened a couple more times and Lodge was told she had lost the dispute and the charge was sticking. That's when she called 2 On Your Side.

It's a charge that Lodge says shouldn't have been there in the first place.

"I can't afford to give Terminix $1,700," she said.

2 On Your Side contacted Terminix and it investigated. Lodge took a call from Terminix Wednesday saying she would get her money back. Lodge is currently waiting for those charges to be reversed permanently.