'Personal writings' of accused racially-motivated killer taken during search of home

Wednesday, October 18 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE – Investigators confiscated the “personal writings” of accused racially-motivated killer Kenneth Gleason during a search of his home.

Gleason is accused in the shooting deaths of two black men and also for opening fire on the home of African American neighbors in September. Gleason, who is white, lives on Sandy Ridge Drive.

Gleason is jailed on murder and other charges. He was arrested September 19.

      > WATCH: WBRZ was the only media outlet to obtain video of Gleason's apperance before a judge after his arrest.  Watch the story HERE.

Investigators took the notes – which were contained in a “green notebook” - along with seven sheets of loose leaf paper. The search warrant does not indicate what was written on the paper, although a source previously said a copy of an Adolf Hitler speech was found at the home.

The search warrant also reports various samples of DNA and other items related to the case against Gleason were found at the home.

Gleason is accused in the deaths of Bruce Cofield and Donald Smart, an employee at a popular LSU-area restaurant.

No one was hurt in the gunfire at Gleason's neighbor's home. But, bullet holes were left in in the door and furniture inside. 



