Person struck, killed on Highway 19

Friday, June 22 2018
By: Josh Jackson

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police say a pedestrian was struck and killed while trying to cross a major road overnight. 

According to authorities, the victim was attempting to cross Highway 19 near Blount Road sometime around midnight when they were hit. 

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time. It's unknown if any arrests will be made. 

