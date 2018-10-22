Person struck by vehicle near downtown Baton Rouge

70°
Sunday, October 21 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Police are responding to reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Government Street Sunday afternoon.  

The incident was reported around 3:30 p.m. on Government Street near Edison Street. Authorities say one person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.  

The crash is under investigation. 

