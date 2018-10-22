70°
Latest Weather Blog
Person struck by vehicle near downtown Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE- Police are responding to reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Government Street Sunday afternoon.
The incident was reported around 3:30 p.m. on Government Street near Edison Street. Authorities say one person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash is under investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
White pelicans seen relaxing in LSU lakes
-
Shoplifters: Two wanted for stealing more than $5,000 in merchandise
-
A hot dog? Firefighters rescue pet stuck in heating duct
-
Sunshine Bridge closure affecting local businesses
-
LSU professor invents new way to detect breast cancer genes using a...