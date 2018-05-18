74°
Person struck by lighting in Denham Springs Friday evening

DENHAM SPRINGS - Authorities say someone was struck by lightning while out in a Livingston Parish suburb Friday.

The incident was reported around 5:15 p.m. in the 10000 block of Carter Hills Avenue. Authorities say one person was struck, however they appeared to be alert when paramedics arrived.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

