74°
Latest Weather Blog
Person struck by lighting in Denham Springs Friday evening
DENHAM SPRINGS - Authorities say someone was struck by lightning while out in a Livingston Parish suburb Friday.
The incident was reported around 5:15 p.m. in the 10000 block of Carter Hills Avenue. Authorities say one person was struck, however they appeared to be alert when paramedics arrived.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
19-year-old arrested after two victims, including pregnant woman, injured in shooting near...
-
Thief runs off with cash register
-
Arrest made after two victims, including pregnant woman, injured inshooting near Istrouma...
-
Road work to begin on Mississippi River Bridge Friday
-
Board members want patience with downtown library