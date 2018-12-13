60°
Latest Weather Blog
Person reportedly stabbed in Home Depot parking lot
BATON ROUGE - Deputies are investigating a reported stabbing Thursday night.
The incident was reported at the Home Depot on Coursey Boulevard around 6:30 p.m. Authorities said the victim was taken from the scene in stable condition.
No further information is available at this time.
The incident is still under investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Ascension Parish man frustrated after rats from abandon property invade home
-
Witness: Child found on floor of apartment bathroom after self-inflicted shooting
-
Department of Health giving out free flu shots Thursday
-
Child injured, transported in shooting at Baton Rouge apartment
-
Young adults learn life-saving tactics through EMS Explorer Post program