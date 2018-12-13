60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Person reportedly stabbed in Home Depot parking lot

59 minutes 2 seconds ago Thursday, December 13 2018 Dec 13, 2018 December 13, 2018 7:04 PM December 13, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are investigating a reported stabbing Thursday night.

The incident was reported at the Home Depot on Coursey Boulevard around 6:30 p.m. Authorities said the victim was taken from the scene in stable condition. 

No further information is available at this time.

The incident is still under investigation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days