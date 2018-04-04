56°
Latest Weather Blog
Person reportedly hit by vehicle on Florida Blvd.
BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews responded to a reported accident involving a pedestrian hit by a vehicle on Florida Blvd.
The accident was first reported just after 9 p.m. near N. Eugene Street.
The extent of the victim's injuries has not been released. Cameras caught first responders loading a patient into an ambulance from the scene.
Initial reports indicated the victim was a child. Police have not released details regarding the gender or age of the victim.
WBRZ News 2 has a crew en route to the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Arden Key's comeback story: 'Your view of me is different now'
-
Former LSU Tiger Derrius Guice breaks down Tigers annual Pro Day
-
Arden Key discusses what NFL Scouts have asked him
-
Southern's Danny Johnson leads Jags 2018 pro day
-
LSU's Arden Key gears up for pro day, Russel Gage hopes to...