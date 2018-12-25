Person originally thought to be person of interest in mall shooting cleared, police say

Photo: KATC

LAFAYETTE- Authorities closed the Acadiana Mall in Lafayette on Christmas Eve following a shooting that left one injured.

According to KATC, one person was shot during the incident. The victim was last in stable condition at a hospital.

A food court employee was present during the incident he said he heard the gunshots, Cullen Mury told KATC that he was “98 percent sure” the noise was a gun going off.

“Then we saw a bunch of people yelling and running toward the exits,” he said. “It was very scary. You think that these kinds of things won’t happen to you, but you hear stories about mass shootings, school shootings. It just goes to show you should always be prepared, and tell everyone you love them. Because you never know," said Mury.

The mall will reopen Wednesday.

Police originally issued a picture of a juvenile they thought may have been a person of interest but later said the individual was not a suspect and asked for images shared with the public to be removed.

The investigation continues.