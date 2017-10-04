Person of interest in LSU Parade Grounds situation identified

BATON ROUGE - Police say they have made contact with a person of interest in connection with a reported stabbing that occurred on LSU's campus in September.

LSUPD released a photo of the subject, who is believed to have more information on a reported stabbing before the LSU vs Chattanooga game on Sept. 9. The subject was last seen spectating a violent fight at an LSU tailgate on that same day.

Late Thursday, a spokesperson for LSUPD confirmed the person of interest no longer needed to be identified.