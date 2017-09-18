Person of interest in deadly shootings out on bail

BATON ROUGE- A person of interest in connection with two deadly shootings in Baton Rouge is out of jail this morning.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is investigating 23-year-old Kenneth Gleason's connection to the slayings on Florida Boulevard and Alaska Street last week.

EBRSO homicide division and Baton Rouge Police Department were investigation the fatal shootings. During the investigation, BRPD detectives identified Gleason as a suspect.

The deadly shootings were five miles apart. Authorities say the shootings are very similar in nature, and were possibly racially motived.

Gleason was in jail on drug charges. Detectives found human growth hormone and marijuana inside Gleanson's parents home while executing a search warrant.

Gleason has not been charged in connection to either shooting.