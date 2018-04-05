Person of interest in custody after homicide in East Feliciana Parish Wednesday

UPDATE: The sheriff's office says a person of interest is now in custody.

The individual was apprehended in Centreville, Mississippi and is now being questioned by investigators.

Check back for updates.

*****

CLINTON - Authorities are searching for suspects related to a possible homicide investigation in rural East Feliciana Wednesday.

Someone was found shot on LA 961 northeast of downtown Clinton just after lunch. The person died, sources confirmed to WBRZ.

According to East Feliciana Sheriff Jeff Travis, the person was found dead after a wreck along the roadway. He confirmed deputies have identified a "potential suspect" in the death and are currently working leads.

Alerts were also sent to agencies neighboring East Feliciana.

Check back for updates.