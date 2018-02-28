Person of interest in 2016 death investigation arrested out of state

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK- A Louisiana man who is a person of interest in a 2016 death investigation has been arrested.

Russell Richard, 51, was arrested by Oklahoma City Police.

On Dec. 18, 2016, police found the body of 45-year-old Reynell Richard near the intersection of the US Highway 90 overpass and the Baldwin Cut in Baldwin. Russell was identified as a possible witness/person of interest in the case.

He is currently waiting for an extradition hearing for failing to appear in court on a charge of simple battery.