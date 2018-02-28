77°
Latest Weather Blog
Person of interest in 2016 death investigation arrested out of state
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK- A Louisiana man who is a person of interest in a 2016 death investigation has been arrested.
Russell Richard, 51, was arrested by Oklahoma City Police.
On Dec. 18, 2016, police found the body of 45-year-old Reynell Richard near the intersection of the US Highway 90 overpass and the Baldwin Cut in Baldwin. Russell was identified as a possible witness/person of interest in the case.
He is currently waiting for an extradition hearing for failing to appear in court on a charge of simple battery.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Restore Louisiana Small Business Program deadline today
-
Hundreds of wedding dresses left by bankrupt Baton Rouge store selling for...
-
Emotional vigil held for 20-year-old shot to death in Baton Rouge
-
EBR School System reviewing protocol after WBRZ questions how administrators reported gun...
-
Rocks in bayou blamed for residential flooding scare
Sports Video
-
LSU says men's basketball program not under investigation by NCAA
-
LSU's Austin Bain bringing the heat from the bullpen to the batter's...
-
Heartbreak to happiness: Sami Durante's emotional journey to LSU
-
Daryl Edwards: A toughness that's landed him in Baton Rouge
-
Breaking the mold: Girls wrestling taking over across Louisiana