60°
Latest Weather Blog
Person killed in New Orleans when hit by carjacked vehicle
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - New Orleans police say one person has died after being struck by a vehicle that had been carjacked.
News outlets reported the carjacking happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Police spokesman Gary Scheets said the victim was struck by the vehicle that had been stolen. The person was taken to a hospital and died. The victim's name has not been released.
No arrests have been made. Police have not released a description of a suspect or the stolen vehicle.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge Food Bank experiencing 'dangerously low' supplies
-
Governor Edwards asks Trump to waive duplication of benefits
-
Supporters, critics still awaiting St. George signature results
-
Brother of LSU swim team's late student manager carrying on his sibling's...
-
Central residents skeptical of proposed transportation tax