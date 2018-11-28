60°
Person killed in New Orleans when hit by carjacked vehicle

Wednesday, November 28 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - New Orleans police say one person has died after being struck by a vehicle that had been carjacked.
 
News outlets reported the carjacking happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
 
Police spokesman Gary Scheets said the victim was struck by the vehicle that had been stolen. The person was taken to a hospital and died. The victim's name has not been released.
 
No arrests have been made. Police have not released a description of a suspect or the stolen vehicle.

