80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Person in car shot by people in passing vehicle

14 hours 41 minutes 47 seconds ago July 05, 2017 Jul 5, 2017 Wednesday, July 05 2017 July 05, 2017 8:12 AM in News
Source: BRPD
By: AE Stevenson

BATON ROUGE - According to Baton Rouge Police, one person suffered a gunshot wound while driving in an incident early Wednesday morning.

A spokesman for the department said the "victim was shot in neck by an unknown suspect while driving."

Police received a call for help after the injured person stopped in the parking lot of the Waffle House on Airline Highway.

The victim's current condition is unknown at this time.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days