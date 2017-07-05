80°
Person in car shot by people in passing vehicle
BATON ROUGE - According to Baton Rouge Police, one person suffered a gunshot wound while driving in an incident early Wednesday morning.
A spokesman for the department said the "victim was shot in neck by an unknown suspect while driving."
Police received a call for help after the injured person stopped in the parking lot of the Waffle House on Airline Highway.
The victim's current condition is unknown at this time.
