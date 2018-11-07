Person identified in Tuesday night shooting on Sycamore Street

UPDATE: The person killed on Sycamore Street has been identified as 27-year-old Tavoris Smith, according to the coroner's office .

No further details were provided.

*****

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are responding to a fatal shooting on Sycamore Street Tuesday night.

The incident was reported Tuesday around 8:15 p.m. in the 4700 block of Sycamore near Beechwood Drive.

The Baton Rouge Police Department confirms that one person died at the scene.

Further details are limited at this time.