76°
Latest Weather Blog
Person identified in Tuesday night shooting on Sycamore Street
UPDATE: The person killed on Sycamore Street has been identified as 27-year-old Tavoris Smith, according to the coroner's office .
No further details were provided.
*****
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are responding to a fatal shooting on Sycamore Street Tuesday night.
The incident was reported Tuesday around 8:15 p.m. in the 4700 block of Sycamore near Beechwood Drive.
The Baton Rouge Police Department confirms that one person died at the scene.
Further details are limited at this time.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Ousted Central mayor after election update: Friends will 'turn on you'
-
Fans, students pay tribute to fallen LSU baskeball player Wayde Sims
-
Our Lady of the Lake Foundation head fired amid criminal investigation
-
Central mayoral election comes to an end live on WBRZ
-
New campaign wants voters' support for brand new bridge over the Mississippi...