76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Person identified in Tuesday night shooting on Sycamore Street

2 hours 50 minutes 49 seconds ago Wednesday, November 07 2018 Nov 7, 2018 November 07, 2018 6:30 AM November 07, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

UPDATE: The person killed on Sycamore Street has been identified as 27-year-old Tavoris Smith, according to the coroner's office .

No further details were provided.

*****

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are responding to a fatal shooting on Sycamore Street Tuesday night.

The incident was reported Tuesday around 8:15 p.m. in the 4700 block of Sycamore near Beechwood Drive.

The Baton Rouge Police Department confirms that one person died at the scene.

Further details are limited at this time.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days