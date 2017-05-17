Persistent bear spends over 8 hours in Washington neighborhood tree

RENTON, Wa. - A bear has spent over eight hours in a tree in a Washington neighborhood Wednesday.

Local authorities say the bear climbed the tree around 7 a.m. PT (9 a.m. CT) and has been there ever since. The Washington Fish and Wildlife Department was called to the scene to try and get the bear down.

Local news stations say that authorities on the scene have been using "fireworks" and other means to lure the bear closer to the ground so they can safely hit it with tranquilizer darts.

The local elementary school, which is located about a block from the scene, was let out early due to the incident.

As of 9:15 p.m. CT, the bear remains in the tree.