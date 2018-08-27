Permanent stoplight to be added to busy Millerville corridor

BATON ROUGE - A temporary stoplight that's been in place since 2016 will finally be given a permanent home. That change is coming to drivers along Millerville Road near I-12. The City-Parish says there have been a few delays with this project, but it's standing by a commitment that was made months ago.

"We are moving forward with what was committed to," said Transportation Director Fred Raiford. "I know how important it is to the people in that area."

The temporary light, which is currently at Deer Ridge Avenue, was placed there following the August 2016 flood to help with a highly congestive area. Prior to that, a traffic light near that location was removed when the I-12 ramp from Millerville opened.

Orange cones and a lane closed sign have been in place on Millerville Road at S. Flannery Road since 2016. There's a green sign posted prohibiting a left turn from S. Flannery onto Millerville Road.

"It's been here going on two years, since the flood," said Katherine Randolf. "It's just not a safe thing for the community."

Many residents have been frustrated the temporary signs have been in place for so long.

"It's very inconvenient," said Steve Davison. "None of us here like it, believe me."

Raiford says not being able to make a left-hand turn has been one of the biggest complaints. The project has had problems coming together because of funding issues. The City-Parish now says it has bid the project and signed on a contractor to do the work.

The project will include concrete turning barriers and be moving the temporary light into a permanent location on Millerville Road at S. Flannery Road and the shopping center.

"Moving the signal to help control that movement is certainly going to be a positive enhancement for this area," said Raiford.

Work should start after Labor Day and take about 30 days to complete.