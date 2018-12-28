62°
Perkins to be inaugurated Saturday as Shreveport's mayor

Friday, December 28 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) - The swearing-in of Shreveport's new mayor is set for this weekend.
 
The 33-year-old Adrian Perkins defeated incumbent Mayor Ollie Tyler in a runoff election earlier this month, garnering 64 percent of the vote compared to Tyler's 36 percent.
 
The Harvard graduate has never held elected office, telling voters he had a fresh vision for the city. Perkins has promised to tackle the city's crime problem and bring in more business.
 
KTBS-TV reports two free inauguration events will be held Saturday at the Shreveport Convention Center.
 
The swearing-in ceremony starts at 9:30 a.m. Business dress is requested. The Mayor's Gala starts at 7 p.m. That's a black-tie event.
 
The city's seven council members will also be sworn in at the morning event.

