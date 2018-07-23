84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Perkins Road open after downed power lines cause hours-long closure

UPDATE:  All lanes are open on Perkins Road in both directions between Pecue Lane and Highland Road. Congestion is minimal.

BATON ROUGE - Perkins Road is still closed due to downed power lines between Pecue Lane and Highland Road.

The incident happened at 9:30 this morning. Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route. No outages were reported in the area.

