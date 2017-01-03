56°
Perkins Road is now open

January 03, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Courtney Allen

BATON ROUGE - Perkins Road is now open. 

Tuesday morning, Perkins Road was closed in both directions at Pecue Lane due to an accident.

News 2's Ashley Fruge is monitoring the roadways during Good Morning America. We will have updates on WBRZ.com and Twitter.

