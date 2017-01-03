56°
Latest Weather Blog
Perkins Road is now open
BATON ROUGE - Perkins Road is now open.
Tuesday morning, Perkins Road was closed in both directions at Pecue Lane due to an accident.
News 2's Ashley Fruge is monitoring the roadways during Good Morning America. We will have updates on WBRZ.com and Twitter.
All lanes are open LA-427 (Perkins Road) North and South at Pecue Lane.— WBRZ Traffic (@WBRZtraffic) January 3, 2017
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Clogged ditches, flooding streets in Walker subdivision creating problems
-
Residents on Burbank stuck in smelly sewage situation
-
Broome takes oath of office as Mayor-President
-
Officials urging the use of smoke detectors after two fire related deaths
-
Internal investigation underway into New Roads Police officer's actions