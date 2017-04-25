Lane closures on LA 621 in Gonzales start Wednesday

GONZALES – Drivers in Gonzales should expect periodic lane and bridge closures on LA 621 this week due to bridge repairs on Black Bayou.

According to DOTD, the periodic closures will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday just east of the intersection of LA 621 and LA 44.

Traffic officials say flaggers will be present during closures. Drivers should be aware of the following detour:

East bound LA 621 traffic may travel north on LA 44 for 1.0 miles to the junction of LA 931, east on LA 931 for 3.0 miles to the junction of LA 431, then 1.0 miles to the junction of LA 621. West bound LA 621 traffic may travel north on LA 431 to the junction of LA 931, west on LA 931 to the junction of LA 44, then south on LA 44 to the junction of LA 621.