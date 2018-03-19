71°
Latest Weather Blog
Performer falls during Cirque du Soleil show, later dies at hospital
TAMPA, FL- A Cirque du Soleil aerialist has died after he fell onto the stage during a performance in Florida.
The company announced the tragic news Sunday: "It is with immense sadness that Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group reports that a tragic accident occurred last night, March 17, during a performance of its show 'Volta,' in Tampa, Florida," the statement posted to its social media accounts began. "While he was performing the aerial straps number, long-time aerialist, Yann Arnaud, fell onto the stage."
The statement explained that after "Yann was transported to the nearest hospital ... he later passed away from his injuries."
March 18, 2018
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Fake Uber driver robs LSU students, flees scene
-
Assumption Parish urges residents to get ready with threat of flooding
-
Residents frustrated over lack of maintenance to North Baton Rouge park
-
One man, fireman and police officer, gets hero's funeral he deserved
-
Baton Rouge comes out in force for 33rd Wearin' of the Green...