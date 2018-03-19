Performer falls during Cirque du Soleil show, later dies at hospital

Photo: ABC News

TAMPA, FL- A Cirque du Soleil aerialist has died after he fell onto the stage during a performance in Florida.

The company announced the tragic news Sunday: "It is with immense sadness that Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group reports that a tragic accident occurred last night, March 17, during a performance of its show 'Volta,' in Tampa, Florida," the statement posted to its social media accounts began. "While he was performing the aerial straps number, long-time aerialist, Yann Arnaud, fell onto the stage."

The statement explained that after "Yann was transported to the nearest hospital ... he later passed away from his injuries."