Per Catholic rule, Baton Rouge bishop ready to retire on 75th birthday this month

BATON ROUGE – Per Catholic Church policy, Bishop Robert Muench is expected to submit his retirement to the Pope on his 75th birthday – December 28th.

Church policy – called Canons – calls for bishops to resign their post upon turning 75.

Bishop Muench has served since 2001 when Pope John Paul II appointed him.

Sources told WBRZ, the current pope - Pope Francis - has a practice of not accepting resignations or retirements until a successor is found. It's not clear if there is an immediate successor to replace Bishop Muench, the 5th bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Baton Rouge.

Bishop Muench grew up in New Orleans.

Most recently he shepherded the diocese through change when a series of Catholic church parishes were closed.

