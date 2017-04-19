67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

People names Julia Roberts 'World's Most Beautiful'

1 hour 10 minutes 11 seconds ago April 19, 2017 Apr 19, 2017 Wednesday, April 19 2017 April 19, 2017 7:02 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press

LOS ANGELES - Julia Roberts is more than just a "Pretty Woman." People magazine has named her the "World's Most Beautiful Woman" for a record fifth time.

The magazine announced Roberts' selection on Wednesday. The 49-year-old actress has previously claimed the cover spot in 2010, 2005, 2000 and 1991.

Roberts, who won an Academy Award for "Erin Brockovich," says she is "very flattered" by the experience.

People's 28th annual "World's Most Beautiful" double-issue will be on newsstands Friday.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days