89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

NEW: Now it's unclear if anyone survived blimp fire today

1 hour 5 minutes 45 seconds ago June 15, 2017 Jun 15, 2017 Thursday, June 15 2017 June 15, 2017 11:57 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. — The latest reports from the US Open contradict earlier ones that people may have survived a blimp fire above the golf tournament Thursday.

Originally, witnesses reported seeing people parachute out of the blimp as it burned and fell to the ground.  Although, it could have just been debris, officials said, and clarified that the one person on the blimp was the pilot and that person has not been located. 

The blimp was above the US Open outside Milwaukee Thursday morning when it caught on fire.

The blimp was recording aerial footage of the golf tournament in Erin Hills when it crashed.

Local news outlets shared video of the situation shortly after 11 o'clock Thursday morning.

Check back for updates. 

*************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days