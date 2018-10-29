72°
Latest Weather Blog
People find severed head in Oakland yard, take it to police
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Police in Northern California are investigating whether a decaying human head found in an Oakland backyard belongs to a recently discovered headless corpse.
Oakland Sgt. Michael Cardoza says two people visiting an Oakland apartment complex found the head last week in the grassless yard with a couple of trees and took it to a police station.
Cardoza says homicide detectives interviewed all the residents of the three-apartment building and that it didn't appear they were involved.
He says investigators are trying to determine if the head is linked to a decapitated body found in "close proximity" in late September.
KTVU reports that the head was found in an area of the backyard residents don't frequent.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Livingston Parish breaks early voting numbers before midterm elections
-
Clinton investigation expands into allegations of wrongdoing
-
Hotel rooms booked ahead of much-anticipated LSU, Alabama game
-
Authorities identify pedestrain killed in Sunday night crash
-
2une In tries Blue Bell's holiday ice cream flavors