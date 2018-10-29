72°
People find severed head in Oakland yard, take it to police

Monday, October 29 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: KGO-TV
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Police in Northern California are investigating whether a decaying human head found in an Oakland backyard belongs to a recently discovered headless corpse.
  
Oakland Sgt. Michael Cardoza says two people visiting an Oakland apartment complex found the head last week in the grassless yard with a couple of trees and took it to a police station.
  
Cardoza says homicide detectives interviewed all the residents of the three-apartment building and that it didn't appear they were involved.
  
He says investigators are trying to determine if the head is linked to a decapitated body found in "close proximity" in late September.
  
KTVU reports that the head was found in an area of the backyard residents don't frequent.

