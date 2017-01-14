Penzato elected unopposed to Louisiana appeals court

Image from NOLA.com

NEW ORLEANS - Judge Allison Penzato of Mandeville has been elected unopposed to an open seat on Louisiana's 1st Circuit Court of Appeal in Baton Rouge.



Penzato, who serves on the 22nd Judicial District Court for St. Tammany and Washington parishes, was the lone candidate to qualify for the March 25 ballot. Qualifying ended Friday.



NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports Penzato, a Republican, will fill the unexpired term of Ernie Drake Jr., who retired Oct. 31. The 10-year term runs through 2024.



The 1st Circuit has 12 judges and jurisdiction over 16 parishes. Drake held the court's 3rd District seat, which includes East Feliciana, Livingston, St. Helena, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Washington and West Feliciana parishes.



Penzato had 27 years of litigation experience before being elected judge in 2008. She was re-elected in 2014.