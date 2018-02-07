70°
Pentagon says Trump ordered Washington military parade
WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House says President Donald Trump has ordered the Pentagon to stage a military parade.
The Washington Post, which was first to report the presidential order, said Trump wants a grand parade this year in the nation's capital, with soldiers marching and tanks rolling.
White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders confirmed the request Tuesday evening. She says Trump wants the Pentagon to "explore a celebration" that will allow Americans to show appreciation for the military.
A Pentagon spokesman, Charlie Summers, says Pentagon officials are aware of the request and are "looking at options."
