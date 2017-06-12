Pentagon boss wants to close excess bases

WASHINGTON - Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is calling on Congress to allow the military services to shutter excess bases.

He's telling the House Armed Services Committee that the Defense Department wants to start a new round of base closings in 2021.

Mattis says the department "currently has more infrastructure capacity than required for operations." He says the outlook won't change even if the service branches grow in size.

The GOP-led Congress rebuffed the Obama administration's requests to reduce the number of military bases even though senior U.S. defense officials said there was excess capacity.