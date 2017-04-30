68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Pentagon: 45 civilians killed by coalition strikes

30 minutes 12 seconds ago April 30, 2017 Apr 30, 2017 Sunday, April 30 2017 April 30, 2017 11:20 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
File Image

BAGHDAD - The Pentagon says investigations conducted during the month of March reveal that coalition airstrikes killed 45 civilians, mostly in and around the city of Mosul.

In a statement released Sunday, the Pentagon says in each incident "all feasible precautions were taken," but the strikes still resulted in "unintentional" loss of civilian life.

The Pentagon acknowledges at least 362 civilians have been killed by coalition strikes in Iraq and Syria since the start of the air campaign against the Islamic State group in 2014. Activists and monitoring groups put the number much higher, saying coalition strikes have killed more than 3,000 civilians in Iraq and Syria since then, according to Airwars.

The U.S. launched a campaign of airstrikes against IS in August of 2014 after it overran Mosul and swaths of Iraq's north and west.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days