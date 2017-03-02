56°
Pence used a private email account to conduct state business

13 minutes 9 seconds ago March 02, 2017 Mar 2, 2017 Thursday, March 02 2017 March 02, 2017 9:28 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

WASHINGTON - A newspaper is reporting that Vice President Mike Pence used a private email account to conduct public business as Indiana's governor.
    
The Indianapolis Star reports that emails provided through a public records request show that Pence communicated with advisers through his personal AOL account.
    
Public officials are not barred from using personal email accounts under Indiana law. The law is interpreted to mean that any official business conducted on private email must be retained to comply with public record laws.
    
The vice president's spokesman, Marc Lotter, says Pence "maintained a state email account and a personal email account" like previous Indiana governors.
    
As Donald Trump's running mate, Pence frequently criticized rival Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server as secretary of state.

