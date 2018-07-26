Latest Weather Blog
Pence: US will sanction Turkey unless American pastor freed
WASHINGTON (AP) - Vice President Mike Pence is threatening NATO ally Turkey with economic sanctions over a detained American pastor held on terror and espionage charges.
Pence said Thursday that if Turkey does not take immediate action to free Andrew Craig Brunson, "the United States of America will impose severe economic sanctions on Turkey." He spoke at the close of a three-day conference on religious freedom.
Brunson, 50, an evangelical Christian pastor originally from North Carolina, was let out of jail Wednesday, after 1 1/2 years, to serve house arrest because of "health problems," according to Turkey's official Anadolu news agency.
President Donald Trump has repeatedly demanded Brunson's release and said on Twitter last week that the pastor's detention was "a total disgrace."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'Deep Blue' could be largest great white caught on camera
-
Deputy under investigation now on non-paid leave, sheriff says after WBRZ reports
-
Jackknifed 18-wheeler shuts down part of I-110 South
-
West Nile Virus prompts extra spraying requests from Ascension Parish residents
-
Change of tone at Baton Rouge merto council