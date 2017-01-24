53°
Latest Weather Blog
Pence swears in Pompeo as CIA director
WASHINGTON - Kansas Rep. Mike Pompeo has been sworn in as the next CIA director.
Vice President Mike Pence is praising Pompeo's "wealth of experience" and "character." He says Pompeo is "stepping up to lead the finest intelligence-gathering operation the world has ever seen."
Pence spoke at a swearing-in ceremony for Pompeo that came about an hour after the incoming CIA director was confirmed by the Senate. The vote was 66-32.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Murder suspect wanted in Livingston Parish arrested in Florida
-
Prairieville man arrested for impersonating a police officer
-
State officials respond to The Investigative Unit's report on Hwy 190 in...
-
Cemetery still working to identify bodies disturbed by August flood
-
Walker subdivision still having drainage problems