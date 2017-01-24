Pence swears in Pompeo as CIA director

WASHINGTON - Kansas Rep. Mike Pompeo has been sworn in as the next CIA director.



Vice President Mike Pence is praising Pompeo's "wealth of experience" and "character." He says Pompeo is "stepping up to lead the finest intelligence-gathering operation the world has ever seen."



Pence spoke at a swearing-in ceremony for Pompeo that came about an hour after the incoming CIA director was confirmed by the Senate. The vote was 66-32.