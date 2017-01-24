53°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Pence swears in Pompeo as CIA director

1 hour 39 minutes 59 seconds ago January 24, 2017 Jan 24, 2017 Tuesday, January 24 2017 January 24, 2017 7:20 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON - Kansas Rep. Mike Pompeo has been sworn in as the next CIA director.

Vice President Mike Pence is praising Pompeo's "wealth of experience" and "character." He says Pompeo is "stepping up to lead the finest intelligence-gathering operation the world has ever seen."

Pence spoke at a swearing-in ceremony for Pompeo that came about an hour after the incoming CIA director was confirmed by the Senate. The vote was 66-32.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days