Pence says US will honor refugee deal

SYDNEY - Vice President Mike Pence says the United States will honor a refugee resettlement deal with Australia that President Donald Trump once dubbed "dumb."



Pence told reporters on Saturday that he had reassured Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull that the U.S. will honor the agreement struck by the Obama administration - even if the U.S. doesn't "admire" the deal.



In January, Trump and Turnbull got into a spat over the agreement that strained ties between the countries. Under the deal, the U.S. would take up to 1,250 refugees that Australia houses in detention camps on the Pacific island nations of Nauru and Papua New Guinea.



Pence is in Australia to reassure Turnbull about the state of the U.S.-Australia alliance.