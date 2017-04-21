73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Pence says US will honor refugee deal

1 hour 22 minutes 13 seconds ago April 21, 2017 Apr 21, 2017 Friday, April 21 2017 April 21, 2017 10:15 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

SYDNEY - Vice President Mike Pence says the United States will honor a refugee resettlement deal with Australia that President Donald Trump once dubbed "dumb."
    
Pence told reporters on Saturday that he had reassured Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull that the U.S. will honor the agreement struck by the Obama administration - even if the U.S. doesn't "admire" the deal.
    
In January, Trump and Turnbull got into a spat over the agreement that strained ties between the countries. Under the deal, the U.S. would take up to 1,250 refugees that Australia houses in detention camps on the Pacific island nations of Nauru and Papua New Guinea.
    
Pence is in Australia to reassure Turnbull about the state of the U.S.-Australia alliance.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days