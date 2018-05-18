Pence says Trump acting to improve school safety

SANTA FE, Texas (AP) - Vice President Mike Pence says President Donald Trump "has been taking action to make our schools and our communities safe," hours after a mass shooting at a high school in Texas.

Pence on Friday called it a "heartbreaking day" after at least 10 people were killed at a high school in Santa Fe, Texas.

Speaking at political event in his home state of Indiana, Pence is highlighting the administration's efforts on school safety, including signing legislation authorizing $2 billion for state and local governments to use to protect schools and a bill to strengthen the nation's firearm background check system.

Pence says the administration is still calling on states "to follow the example of Indiana and allow qualified school personnel to carry concealed weapons." A school police officer was among the 10 people who were shot and injured Friday in Santa Fe.