Pence outlines plan for new Space Force by 2020

1 hour 27 minutes 2 seconds ago Thursday, August 09 2018 Aug 9, 2018 August 09, 2018 11:00 AM August 09, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - Vice President Mike Pence has announced plans for a new, separate U.S. Space Force as sixth military service by 2020.
  
Pence says it's needed to ensure America's dominance in space amid heightened competition and threats from China and Russia. He says that while space was once peaceful and uncontested, it is now crowded and adversarial.
  
President Donald Trump has called for a "separate but equal" space force. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis has endorsed plans to reorganize the military's space warfighting forces and create a new command, but has previously opposed launching an expensive separate new service.
  
Any proposal to create a new service would require congressional action.
