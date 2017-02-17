Pence aiming to reassure allies at start of Trump presidency

WASHINGTON - Vice President Mike Pence is making his debut on the world stage with a trip to Germany and Belgium designed to reassure European and Mideast partners about U.S. foreign policy.



Allies have been concerned about U.S. commitments in the wake of President Donald Trump's "America First" mantra. There are also lingering questions about Trump's relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin and whether the new president may promote isolationist tendencies.



Pence is scheduled to arrive in Germany on Friday to attend the Munich Security Conference, where he will deliver a speech Saturday and then meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and other European leaders.



On Sunday, Pence will travel to Brussels, Belgium, for meetings related to NATO and the European Union.