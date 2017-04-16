Pence addresses troops on N. Korea 'provocation'

Image: KROC

SEOUL, South Korea - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence says North Korea's "provocation" is another reminder of the risks that U.S. and South Korean service members face every day "in the defense of the freedom of the people of South Korea and the defense of America in this part of the world."



Pence said Sunday at a fellowship dinner at U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan in Seoul that the willingness of military members "to stand firm without fear inspires the nation and inspires the world."



The vice president spoke at a dinner after attending Easter church services with service members at the garrison. He arrived in South Korea shortly after a failed missile launch by the North that surrounded the birth anniversary of North Korea's late founder.