Pence addresses troops on N. Korea 'provocation'

1 hour 39 minutes 58 seconds ago April 16, 2017 Apr 16, 2017 Sunday, April 16 2017 April 16, 2017 10:32 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: KROC

SEOUL, South Korea - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence says North Korea's "provocation" is another reminder of the risks that U.S. and South Korean service members face every day "in the defense of the freedom of the people of South Korea and the defense of America in this part of the world."

Pence said Sunday at a fellowship dinner at U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan in Seoul that the willingness of military members "to stand firm without fear inspires the nation and inspires the world."

The vice president spoke at a dinner after attending Easter church services with service members at the garrison. He arrived in South Korea shortly after a failed missile launch by the North that surrounded the birth anniversary of North Korea's late founder.

