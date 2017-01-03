Penalty phase begins tomorrow

54°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
CHARLESTON, S.C. - A jury in Charleston, South Carolina returns to court tomorrow to decide whether or not convicted killer Dylann Roof gets the death penalty.

The 22-year-old was found guilty of shooting to death nine black parishioners during Bible study at a Charleston church in June 2015.

Yesterday, a judge ruled that Roof is competent to represent himself. Last week he said he plans to call no witnesses or present any evidence.

