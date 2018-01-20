Penalty could nearly double for hauling feral swine

File Image

NEW ORLEANS - Louisiana wildlife agents could soon be able to stop hunters who are moving feral hogs from place to place.

Experts say people are the biggest reason the animals have spread far and fast, and are currently a problem in 34 states.

Under a recent "notice of intent" from the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission, anyone hauling a live feral hog in Louisiana would have to show Louisiana Agriculture and Forestry Department authorization.

State wildlife veterinarian Jim LaCour says people without the right papers could face nearly $2,000 in fines from the two departments. The current agriculture department regulation carries a $1,000 fine.

People have until 4:30 p.m. March 2 to mail or email their comments for or against the proposal to LaCour.