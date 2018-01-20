64°
Latest Weather Blog
Penalty could nearly double for hauling feral swine
NEW ORLEANS - Louisiana wildlife agents could soon be able to stop hunters who are moving feral hogs from place to place.
Experts say people are the biggest reason the animals have spread far and fast, and are currently a problem in 34 states.
Under a recent "notice of intent" from the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission, anyone hauling a live feral hog in Louisiana would have to show Louisiana Agriculture and Forestry Department authorization.
State wildlife veterinarian Jim LaCour says people without the right papers could face nearly $2,000 in fines from the two departments. The current agriculture department regulation carries a $1,000 fine.
People have until 4:30 p.m. March 2 to mail or email their comments for or against the proposal to LaCour.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Rouzan development purchased, construction to start immediately
-
Free clinic continues this weekend
-
Funeral services for fireman killed in the line of duty announced
-
Couple sentenced in 2015 vigilante justice murder case
-
Man sneaks into local restaurant, robs employees & customers at gunpoint