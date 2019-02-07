Pelosi stops short of endorsing Green New Deal

WASHINGTON (AP) - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she welcomes "the enthusiasm" of backers of a Green New Deal, but she stopped short of supporting it.

She spoke Thursday, shortly before Democrats, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, unveiled legislation aimed at combating climate change and creating jobs in renewable energy. The California Democrat told reporters she hadn't seen the proposal.

But she welcomes "the enthusiasm that is there." Pelosi said, "I welcome the new deal and any other proposals." She said she wants to hear from a newly established select committee on climate change, which will consider options not named in the Green New Deal. Ocasio-Cortez is not on the panel.