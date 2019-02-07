81°
Latest Weather Blog
Pelosi stops short of endorsing Green New Deal
WASHINGTON (AP) - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she welcomes "the enthusiasm" of backers of a Green New Deal, but she stopped short of supporting it.
She spoke Thursday, shortly before Democrats, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, unveiled legislation aimed at combating climate change and creating jobs in renewable energy. The California Democrat told reporters she hadn't seen the proposal.
But she welcomes "the enthusiasm that is there." Pelosi said, "I welcome the new deal and any other proposals." She said she wants to hear from a newly established select committee on climate change, which will consider options not named in the Green New Deal. Ocasio-Cortez is not on the panel.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Rapper Boosie visits Southern University for Spotfiy podcast
-
One person critical after reported shooting at apartment complex on Coursey Boulevard
-
Fallen officer Shane Totty to be laid to rest Thursday
-
Cpl. Shane Totty arrives at Healing Place Church
-
Mother watches tree that served as memento for son's deadly crash finally...