Pelicans acquire Cousins, Casspi in multi-player deal
NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans have agreed to trade with the Sacramento Kings to acquire center DeMarcus Cousins and forward Omri Casspi in exchange for guards Buddy Hield, Tyreke Evans, Langston Galloway.
The trade also includes two of the Pelicans' future draft picks.
Cousins, 6'11'' was drafted fifth overall by Sacramento in 2010 out of the University of Kentucky. This season he averages 27.8 points, 10.7 rebounds 4.9 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.3 blocks. Cousins is a three-time NBA All-Star, has been named to the All-NBA Second Team twice, was a on the All-Rookie First Team in 2011 and won gold medals with Team USA at the 2014 FIBA World Cup and the 2016 Olympics.
Casspi, 6'9'' was drafted by Sacramento 23rd overall in 2011 and averages 5.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists. Casspi has previously played with the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Houston Rockets.
