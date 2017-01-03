Latest Weather Blog
Pelicans, 7-footer Motiejunas agree on contract
NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Pelicans say free-agent 7-footer Donatas Motiejunas has signed to play the rest of this season.
A person familiar with the negotiations, speaking on condition of anonymity because contract terms have not been releases, told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Motiejunas will be paid a pro-rated veteran minimum worth about $600,000.
Motiejunas, who'll now have an opportunity to play in the front court alongside perennial All-Star Anthony Davis, has played four seasons in the NBA with Houston, averaging 7.8 points and four rebounds.
As a restricted free agent last offseason, he signed an offer sheet from Brooklyn worth about $36 million over four years, but Houston initially sought to match it, only to allow the 26-year-old Lithuanian to become an unrestricted free agent after negotiations broke down.
