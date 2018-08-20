Peek-a-boo: Owner carves peepholes for nosy dogs

UNITED KINGDOM - Two family dogs have become overnight social media sensations after their owner carved holes in the front gate to accommodate their curiosity.

The now-viral video posted by Lindsay Smith over the weekend shows her returning home to find that her father undertook a small home improvement project: carving holes in the gate that allow their two dogs to spot incoming visitors.

The finished product was well worth the effort:

My dad saw that viral video of the guy who cut holes in his fence for his nosey dog so he decided to test it out and the results did not disappoint pic.twitter.com/MatcopjKmL — lindsay (@ptvlinds) August 18, 2018

They wanna thank everyone for making them viral ?? Bella still doesn’t know what’s so funny pic.twitter.com/cXU1SOXOof — lindsay (@ptvlinds) August 20, 2018

As of Monday morning, the video has accrued more than four million views on Twitter.