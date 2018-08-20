Peek-a-boo: Owner carves peepholes for nosy dogs

88°
By: WBRZ Staff

UNITED KINGDOM - Two family dogs have become overnight social media sensations after their owner carved holes in the front gate to accommodate their curiosity.

The now-viral video posted by Lindsay Smith over the weekend shows her returning home to find that her father undertook a small home improvement project: carving holes in the gate that allow their two dogs to spot incoming visitors.

The finished product was well worth the effort:

As of Monday morning, the video has accrued more than four million views on Twitter.

