Pedestrian transported with serious injuries after crash on Harding Blvd.

BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews were called to a crash involving a pedestrian Friday morning.

The incident happened before 8 a.m. on Harding Boulevard near I-110. Sources say the pedestrian suffered serious injuries.

ALERT: Pedestrian struck, Harding Blvd near I-110. Backing up WB Harding to Plank. Our reporter says patient was "sitting up" when loaded into ambulance. — Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) March 15, 2019

Details are limited. We've reached out to authorities for more information.