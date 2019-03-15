56°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Pedestrian transported with serious injuries after crash on Harding Blvd.

55 minutes 24 seconds ago Friday, March 15 2019 Mar 15, 2019 March 15, 2019 8:02 AM March 15, 2019 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews were called to a crash involving a pedestrian Friday morning.

The incident happened before 8 a.m. on Harding Boulevard near I-110. Sources say the pedestrian suffered serious injuries. 

Details are limited. We've reached out to authorities for more information.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days