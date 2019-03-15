Pedestrian transported with serious injuries after crash on Harding Blvd.

56°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Friday, March 15 2019
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews were called to a crash involving a pedestrian Friday morning.

The incident happened before 8 a.m. on Harding Boulevard near I-110. Sources say the pedestrian suffered serious injuries. 

Details are limited. We've reached out to authorities for more information.

