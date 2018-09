Pedestrian struck, Zachary police investigating hit-and-run

ZACHARY - Police have released a photo of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash.

The crash was reported on September 1 around 6:12 a.m. at the corner of Highway 19 and Lower Zachary. Police say the suspect hit the pedestrian before fleeing the scene. The condition of the pedestrian was not provided.

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities at 654-1905.